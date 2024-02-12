Chicago Bears: 5 Potential centers to target in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears have a big need at center. Here are five potential prospects they could target in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Zach Frazier, West Virginia; 6-foot-2, 315 pounds
Zach Frazier out of West Virginia is considered one of the most NFL-ready of all of the prospects in this draft. He was a four-year starter, starting 47 games (38 at center). He has very good strength and powerful hands. His wrestling background helps him use leverage to his advantage. Additionally, he works hard on the field and in the classroom. He was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
Frazier is a very good zone and gap run blocker. You can tell he is a gym warrior. His strength is incredible. Add that to his great center of gravity and it is nearly impossible to get past him. He can decipher movement after the snap. He is a quality puller and blocks well on the run.
Scouts consider Frazier one of the top two centers in this draft. They feel he is ready to start on Day 1 wherever he goes. He is a quality prospect and would help improve the Chicago Bears' offensive line.