Chicago Bears: 6 Best free agency fits in 2024
With the new NFL league year less than two weeks away, the Chicago Bears are busy finalizing their plan. Here are six free agents who fit.
A.J. Epenesa, Defensive End, Buffalo Bills
Poles has done a good job of turning the Bears' age around. He took over an aging team with bloated contracts. Now it is one of the youngest teams in the league and filled with young, athletic players. Poles wants to keep that going with this crop of free agents.
AJ Epenesa is a defensive end who is just 25 years old. He could fit well with Sweat. He can take some pressure off of Sweat. We saw in the season finale how the Green Bay Packers neutralized Sweat by having him go through a ton of bodies on his way to the quarterback. No one else from the Bears could make them pay so Jordan Love had all day to throw. He carved the defense.
The Bears cannot have that happen again. Epenesa can help take the pressure off of Sweat. He is a player on the ascension. In his four-year career, he has 15.5 sacks. However, 13 of them came in the past two seasons. He is on his way up and could be had at a bargain price.
The Buffalo Bills would love to keep Epenesa. However, they have a slew of defensive ends. They also have Leonard Floyd, Shaq Lawson, and Gregory Rousseau. With Epenesa due a raise, the Bills might not be able to keep him.
Epenesa made $1.4 million in 2023. Even with a bump in salary, he could still be had at an affordable price. He fits the mold of player the Bears want -- he is young, athletic, and has a high motor. He would be a good pickup.