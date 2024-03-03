Chicago Bears: 6 Best free agency fits in 2024
With the new NFL league year less than two weeks away, the Chicago Bears are busy finalizing their plan. Here are six free agents who fit.
Danielle Hunter, Defensive End, Minnesota Vikings
Another defensive end the Chicago Bears could go after is Danielle Hunter. The Bears are familiar with Hunter, who played for the Minnesota Vikings. Poles is reportedly interested in acquiring Hunter.
Hunter is 29 years old so he is not exactly the age Poles looks for in his players. However, he is still playing very well. In 2023, he had 16.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles. Additionally, he had 83 tackles and 22 quarterback hits. Getting to the quarterback has been a problem for the Bears. Moreover, his 23 tackles for loss were tied for the league lead. He has recorded 10 or more sacks in five of the last seven seasons.
Pairing Hunter with Sweat would be a dream come true for Bears fans. Opponents would have to pick their poison -- cover Sweat and have Hunter get into the backfield or vice versa. Also, with Hunter signed, Poles could still find a defensive end in the draft. That rookie can then play behind Hunter and/or Sweat. Once either veteran is up, the youngster could be ready to step in and take over.
In addition to the Bears, there are a number of other teams interested in Hunter. While Poles is interested in Hunter, he likely would not want to get into a bidding war. If he could make it work, acquiring Hunter would be a big acquisition for Poles.