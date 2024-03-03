Chicago Bears: 6 Best free agency fits in 2024
With the new NFL league year less than two weeks away, the Chicago Bears are busy finalizing their plan. Here are six free agents who fit.
Geno Stone, Safety, Baltimore Ravens
Geno Stone had himself a huge 2023 season. He had seven interceptions, second-most in the league and tops among safeties. His 101 interception return yards ranked fifth in the league. His story is exactly the kind that Poles would love to have on the roster.
Stone was the Baltimore Ravens' seventh-round pick in 2020. The team then cut him late in the season. The Houston Texans picked him up but he never played for them. Baltimore came back, signing him. He then played 49 games in the past three seasons.
With his breakout season, Stone is looking to gain more respect. Seventh-round picks usually play with a chip on their shoulders. Stone is no different. He plays as hard as he can on every snap. Also, he was a big contributor on the best defense in the NFL.
Stone is expected to receive a big salary increase. Even so, he would still be very affordable. He made about $4 million in his four years in the league. Spotrac projects his market to be three years, $21.6 million. That is certainly a reasonable salary for Poles and the Bears.