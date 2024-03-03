Chicago Bears: 6 Best free agency fits in 2024
With the new NFL league year less than two weeks away, the Chicago Bears are busy finalizing their plan. Here are six free agents who fit.
Noah Fant, Tight End, Seattle Seahawks
The Chicago Bears have a need at tight end. They had Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis as backups to starter Cole Kmet. However, they did not contribute much to the offense. They combined for 15 catches for 141 yards and 1 touchdown. Both are due to be free agents.
The Bears need to find backups now. New offensive coordinator Shane Waldron likes to use a lot of two tight end sets so he needs a backup who can do something in the offense. Noah Fant has a lot of familiarity with Waldron's offense. The two worked together with the Seattle Seahawks. He could help Kmet and other receivers up to speed with the system.
In two seasons with the Seahawks, Fant had 82 catches for 900 yards and 4 touchdowns. He averaged 11 yards per catch. As evidenced by his average yards, he can do a good job extending the defense. He would be a perfect rotational tight end with the Bears.