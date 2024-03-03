Chicago Bears: 6 Best free agency fits in 2024
With the new NFL league year less than two weeks away, the Chicago Bears are busy finalizing their plan. Here are six free agents who fit.
Andre James, Center, Las Vegas Raiders
One huge area of need for the Bears is at center. They had Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick share the spot because of injuries. Neither player was good. Both struggled in pass protection. Patrick is a free agent who likely won't return. Meanwhile, the Bears cut Whitehair.
There is now a gaping hole at center. Andre James can fill that hole. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted rookie. He started as the Raiders' tackle in 2019 and 2020. However, in 2021, due to injuries and COVID-19, he was asked to move to center. There, he thrived. He started 48 games in the past three seasons after starting just one in his first two.
Now with his rookie deal up, James is looking to see what free agency has for him. He is an athletic center who does a good job at pass protection. In 2023, he played in 964 snaps and committed only two penalties (an area in which the Bears' offensive line struggled) and four sacks.
Having a strong presence in the middle of the offensive line would help strengthen the interior of the line. James' presence could settle the two guard spots.
James is looking to continue to ascend. He has gradually improved since he started his career and is now ready to show that he could be even better.