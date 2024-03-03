Chicago Bears: 6 Best free agency fits in 2024
With the new NFL league year less than two weeks away, the Chicago Bears are busy finalizing their plan. Here are six free agents who fit.
Marquise Brown, Wide Receiver, Arizona Cardinals
The Bears need multiple wide receivers in 2024. Aside from DJ Moore, their wide receivers struggled. The unit needs an overhaul. The draft is deep with wide receivers so Poles could look to select two receivers. However, there is a need for a veteran.
Marquise Brown could be had at a discount price. In 2021 ha had 1,008 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns with the Ravens. However, after the Ravens traded Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on draft night in 2022,he has struggled. In two seasons in the desert, he recorded 1,283 yards and 7 touchdowns.
The Bears could sign Brown on a one-year, "prove it" deal. With his struggles, the market might not be what he wants. If he could connect with Moore and do well in the new Chicago Bears offense it could help both him and Chicago.
Brown has good speed and can make the big plays. If teams are zeroed in on Moore (or Marvin Harrison or Rome Odunze from the draft) he could hurt them. He has the ability to stretch the defense or take short passes and make them big plays.
Brown will bring some excitement with him. Having him and Moore make big plays will add sizzle to a Chicago Bears defense that desperately needs it.