Chicago Bears: A blueprint for a successful offseason
The Chicago Bears' offseason has started. They already made one move. Here are some other moves they should make to be successful in 2024.
The Chicago Bears' offseason has started and they already made a move. Last week, they fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and most of his offensive staff. It was a move that many expected. They also had an opportunity to part ways with head coach Matt Eberflus as well, but they decided that he did enough to deserve another season.
Now there is the matter of the rest of the offseason. General manager Ryan Poles, along with team president Kevin Warren, have many big decisions to make to strengthen the roster. They have the top pick in the draft, the Justin Fields and Jaylon Johnson situations, and other holes to fill.
Poles took the reins of the team's latest rebuild and decided to go in a different route than previous GMs. He tore the team down and is rebuilding a whole team. Previous executives decided to make a couple of additions, adding a star here or there. They ended up with a team with a couple of big names but not much behind them. Poles is looking to have a solid team that contends for years.
Now that the offseason has started, the Chicago Bears have many decisions to make. Here is a possible blueprint that could help them succeed
Speculation is a fun part of the offseason. Everyone wants to talk about what Poles and his team does. There are wishes we all have that we think could work out. Poles has his vision and he already showed he is too disciplined to stray away from that vision. He made some moves that made people scratch their heads. However, he has the rebuild on the right path.
The team took some very big steps to improve in 2023. They won seven games (big considering they won just 3 and lost their last 10 games in 2022) and the defense looks a lot better. Of course, the improvement is still too slow for some. However, no on can argue that the Bears are not on the right path.
Here is one blueprint the Chicago Bears could use to improve the roster this offseason.