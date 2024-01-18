Chicago Bears: A blueprint for a successful offseason
The Chicago Bears' offseason has started. They already made one move. Here are some other moves they should make to be successful in 2024.
Re-sign Johnson
After the Fields situation, the next big question is what the Bears do with cornerback Jaylon Johnson. He had a career season in 2023. His contract is up and he is looking to cash in.
The negotiations between Johnson and the Bears did not go as well as they wanted. Johnson ended up requesting a trade before the deadline. That did not work out and he continued to play well the rest of the season. Now he hopes this go-around is successful.
It is important for the Bears to keep Johnson. He has become one of the top cornerbacks in the league. No, he isn't the best. However, there are many teams who are keeping tabs on what happens with the Bears. They would love to have Johnson on their roster.
The Chicago Bears have one of the top cornerbacks in the league and need to do what they can to keep him. Johnson is one of the biggest reasons for the Bears' defensive resurgence and he needs to stay in a Chicago Bears uniform so that can continue to happen.