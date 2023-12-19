Chicago Bears go all-in on next year this 2024 NFL mock draft
Justin Fields stays, and the Bears build a behemoth.
By Ryan Heckman
For the past several weeks, and up until the day the 2024 NFL offseason opens, the talk around the Chicago Bears has been, and will be, about the future of quarterback Justin Fields.
There are those who believe the team should move on, and there are those who believe Fields should be the team's quarterback next season.
Count me as being on the latter side of that argument. Fields has proven he has more than enough to succeed as an NFL quarterback, and Chicago should stick with him.
In our latest mock draft, the Bears not only stick with Fields, but stick right where they're at in the first round.
With the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears select the best player in his class, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Forget trading the pick, the Bears are going to ensure they come home with the draft's best player. No, it's not USC quarterback Caleb Williams or North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. It's Marvin Harrison Jr.
Go watch a little bit of tape on the guy if you haven't to this point. If after 10 minutes, you're not convinced he's the best player in the draft, I don't know what to tell you.
Harrison is a 6-foot-4 alpha wide receiver who can do anything -- yes, anything -- you ask him to do at the position. He holds no weaknesses. Speed, catch radius, full route tree, hands, body control ... it's all there.
You put Harrison next to D.J. Moore and let Fields operate with those two as his top wideouts and then tell me if he can't be the quarterback of these Chicago Bears.
News flash: Fields is going to ball out.
Onto the next pick.