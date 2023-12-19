Chicago Bears go all-in on next year this 2024 NFL mock draft
Justin Fields stays, and the Bears build a behemoth.
By Ryan Heckman
At pick no. 5, the Bears go after a much-needed position upgrade and select UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu.
Latu is graded all over the first round, with a few other guys ranked ahead of him at his position via some outlets. I would venture to guess that the main concern is a neck injury that caused him to "medically retire" a handful of years back when he played for the Washington Huskies.
However, Latu made a miraculous comeback and not only returned to the field, but returned to become one of the most dominant pass rushers in the country. Some might think he's more suited to be drafted between the 10-20 range, but what I see on tape is a guy who would mesh well with Montez Sweat and create a monstrous pass rushing duo.
Latu is 6-foot-5, 260 pounds and plays with such a menacing style. He is straight-up nasty when he wants to be. He holds a variety of pass rush moves with powerful, tactical hands that can win in different ways.
If you give this already-improving defense exactly what it's lacking, it should have the chance to become a top-5 unit next year. Bold words, yes. But, very true.