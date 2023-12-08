Chicago Bears cannot make this catastrophic mistake
The Chicago Bears need to ensure they don't make this crippling mistake.
The Chicago Bears have the chance to do something generational for their team, and they simply cannot let that chance go by. Right now, the Bears hold the #1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They hold the Carolina Panthers' top pick in 2024, and it doesn't look like that pick is moving from #1.
The Bears' own first-round pick is currently fifth overall. It does seem likely that the Bears will have two picks in the top five of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the talent at the top of the draft would be perfect for what they desperately need.
They could use another receiving threat. They could also use some help along the offensive line, and some of the best players that are likely entering the 2024 NFL Draft are guys like Marvin Harrison Jr, Olu Fashanu, and Joe Alt, who could all be cornerstone pieces for the Bears. The big debate with Chicago at the moment is whether or not they'd move on from Justin Fields and draft Caleb Williams when he inevitably declares.
And there is actual debate as to whether or not the Bears should stick with Fields and continue to surround him with more talent, even if they have the #1 pick and a chance to draft Caleb Williams. Passing up on Caleb Williams, who has already been labeled a generational prospect in favor of Justin Fields is truly mind-blowing.
And Chicago doing just this would set the franchise back another five years. Fields has started 33 games for the Bears over his three years, and the team has gone 7-26 in those starts. Fields has thrown 36 touchdowns against 27 interceptions. This year is his best statistical year. He's completing 64.4% of his passes for 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.
His touchdown percentage is the highest it's been and his interception percentage is the lowest it's been. Progress, right? And yeah, his passer rating, yards per game, and completion percentage are all as high as they've ever been.
However, Fields' statistical improvement is a bit misleading, in my opinion. During Weeks 4 and 5 of the 2023 NFL Season, Fields went off for eight touchdown passes, one interception and 617 total yards. He did this against what was then a historically bad Denver Broncos defense and a consistently bad Washington Commanders secondary.
If you take out the two weeks that Justin Fields went berserk, he's thrown for just four touchdowns against five interceptions. Furthermore, Fields has fumbled the football a whopping thirty-five times over 35 career games. When you look at Justin Fields' body of work, what is there to hang your hat on? He's in year three and has not yet established himself as a franchise quarterback in the NFL. What are people waiting for? I think at this point, you're looking at someone who can carve out a nice, long career as a high-end backup with frisky upside.
And that certainly isn't reason to pass up Caleb Williams in 2024.