Chicago Bears could be one of the most fun teams to watch in the NFL in 2024
After completing rookie camp over the weekend, the Chicago Bears inch closer to training camp. That is when things get serious. Once training camp starts we know the regular season is right around the corner. In the meantime, we still have OTAs, minicamps, and mandatory camps to go through.
This period of time can be mundane for both team and fans. There is not much going on. General Manager Ryan Poles has done a great job of plugging up most of the holes in the roster. Sure, might still be another hole or two to fill, but that will most certainly happen around the beginning of training camp.
While everyone is concentrating on the talent added to the team, there is something that might also be important that he added. This team has a lot more personality than we've seen in recent years. Yes, having talent is very important. However, having fun guys on the team helps to keep the morale up during difficult times in the season. It is good to not only win but also have fun while doing so.
In addition to increasing the talent level on the team, Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles also increased the fun level by adding big personalities.
We all remember the greatest team in Chicago Bears history, the 1985 version. This was also one of the greatest teams in NFL history. While people remember how great the defense was, the offense ranked sixth in total yards and second in total points.
In addition, that team was just fun to watch. They had such swag to their game. They punished their opponents and danced while they did so. Their kicker, Kevin Butler, even had personality. Heck, they recorded the Super Bowl Shuffle the same night they suffered their only defeat of the season.
While we do not know how good the current version of the Chicago Bears will be, we do know it could be a fun one to watch. They have quarterback Caleb Williams, who many consider to be a generational talent. Additionally, he is in his own world.
Williams could be the punky QB2. Jim McMahon, the original one, threw his body around and walked with the swagger of a Hall of Fame quarterback, even if he wasn't one. He challenged the NFL Commissioner with funny and inspirational infractions of the rules.
The team also had Walter Payton, the greatest running back in history. Also, on defense they had Richard Dent, Steve McMichael, Dan Hampton, and Mike Singletary. Singletary and his teammates used to bark at their opponents and celebrated cracking helmets during games.
Williams marches to the beat of his own drummer. He does things like paint his fingernails and wear what some consider to be dresses. He also has fun as much as possible. He already started a trend with his bear claw. If he can play well he will become as popular as McMahon.
This version of the Bears also has Tory Taylor. His leg will be the most popular leg in the city. He has a booming leg and will become a fan favorite with his long punts. Additionally, he likes to have fun. He was known to raise some hell off the field.
Montez Sweat is another guy who is getting into the spirit of fun. He has certainly gotten into the rivalry with the Green Bay Packers. He is on record saying he will not lose to them this season. He wants to change the team's fortunes against Green Bay and isn't afraid to take the smoke for saying that.
"I'm letting you know right now, man, I'm not losing to Green Bay this year. I can't do it, I can't do it, man. I'm not losing to Green Bay this year. We've created a real rivalry over there."- Montez Sweat
The Packers have beaten the Chicago Bears in ten straight games and 22 of the last 26 matchups. Because of that, what he said was a bold statement. Again, he enjoys having the Packers fans mock him. That is on top of what DeMarcus Walker said last season. He insulted Packers fans' intelligence.
That is the thing about this team. These players are bold and ready to break out. They feel they have the best cornerbacks unit in the league. They might not have the best cornerback, but they have supremely talented corners who did a good job of shutting down offenses last season. The Bears ranked fifth in total turnovers and led the league in interceptions. They look for more of the same in 2024.
This could be an incredibly fun season. We may see the beginning of a new, exciting era of Chicago Bears football. This is the team that had swagger before it was popular. They may bring it back. We could see the return of the Monsters of the Midway and perhaps a sequel to the Super Bowl Shuffle sooner than we think.