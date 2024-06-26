Chicago Bears could have the best set of rookies in the NFL in 2024
The NFL Draft was two months ago. Many teams selected the prospects they felt could give them a chance at winning more games. While the Chicago Bears only had five picks in the draft, they might have the most surprising results. They could also have the best set of rookies in the league.
There were a few teams that made impressive improvements to their roster. Take the Pittsburgh Steelers, for example. While they made the playoffs, there were some holes in their roster. They were an early exit in the playoffs due to their struggles in the trenches, especially along the offensive line.
The Chicago Bears may have the best rookie class from the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Steelers then went out and tried to fix that. They drafted three offensive linemen in the first four rounds. That will certainly strengthen the offensive line. They also drafted defensive tackle Logan Lee. With seven picks in the draft, the Steelers spent 57 percent of their picks on linemen. They knew what the assignment was and completed it well.
The Bears had a bigger asgnment. They had more holes to fill and fewer picks. While they improved last season, going from three wins in 2022 to seven in 2023, they felt that the roster they had was not good enough Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles decided to overhaul the entire offense.
The Bears added players throughout the offense. They added running back D'Andre Swift, tight end Gerald Everett, three offensive linemen, and, with the cherry on top, six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen. All of these additions transformed the offense. However, he was not done.
Poles used the draft to strengthen the roster even more. This draft class could be the best in the NFL in 2024 and one of the best in franchise history. Let's take a look at the picks.