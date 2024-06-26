Chicago Bears could have the best set of rookies in the NFL in 2024
Caleb Williams, Quarterback, First Round
The Chicago Bears had just four draft picks. Two of them were in the top-ten. Poles used the draft to solidify the offense even more. He used his first three selections on offensive players. The first one was quarterback Caleb Williams.
This pick was a no-brainer for the Bears. Many considered Williams to be a generational talent. He draws comparisons to Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. The Bears expect a lot from him. He could be the franchise quarterback the team spent its entire history looking for.
Williams prepared himself for this. Since he was in high school he wanted to be not just a pick in the draft. He wanted to be the number one overall pick. After winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy and demonstrating his immense skills, he accomplished his goal.
Williams has the ability to always look downfield, even when he is being flushed out of the pocket. He can make any type of throw. While he does not run like Fields, he uses his legs to extend the play. Ha can move around the pocket to make it more difficult for the pass rushers to get to him. Additionally, he can tuck the ball and run the ball.
Williams will have a plethora of targets in 2024. In addition to the receivers, he will have Everett and Cole Kmet at tight end. Kmet has shown himself to be among the best tight ends in the NFL. Now Williams has two big, athletic targets, which will help him in the red zone. Furthermore, he has targets coming out of the backfield with Swift and Roschon Johnson.
Williams was the reason for the offensive overhaul. Poles knew that the previous quarterback, Justin Fields, was very popular both by his teammates and fans. Trading him would cause a lot of emotions in Chicago Bears Nation. If he gave the keys to a Ferrari and Williams is as good as people say, that bodes well for Chicago.