Chicago Bears could have the best set of rookies in the NFL in 2024
Rome Odunze, Wide Receiver, First Round
With the season top-ten pick, number nine, the Bears added to the much-improved wide receiver corps. With DJ Moore and Allen, Chicago has two of the top receivers in the league. Now they add another elite receiver to the mix, Rome Odunze.
In normal drafts, Odunze would be the first receiver taken. However, in this past draft, there were Marvin Harrison Jr and Malik Nabers. His drop to WR3 was the Chicago Bears' fortune. Odunze now finds himseld as WR3 again. However, the Bears have three WR1-type players for Williams to target.
Odunze has already been impressing during practices. He has been burning many in the secondary. The same secondary that was one of the best in the league. The same secondary that led the league in interceptions last season.
Head coach Matt Eberflus is one of those already very impressed with Odunze.
"I would say Rome. Rome really impressed us in terms of his ability to grab concepts and really execute out there for sure...I think that was really mature on his part to be able to actually discern and understand how he learns best. The part about being a good learner is knowing how you learn best. I think he knows himself really well. Very mature for his age. He's a wonderful teammate and he's going to be exciting to watch."
It will be interesting to see what Odunze does when opposing defenses put their attention on Moore and Allen. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, he will bully a lot of the defensive backs who will cover him. Add to it the fact that he will not have to deal with the opponents' best defenders and he could have a big rookie season.
Defenses will have to give him some attention. When that happens, it will create more room for Moore and Allen to produce. That will make the Bears offense very dangerous to handle.