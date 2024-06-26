Chicago Bears could have the best set of rookies in the NFL in 2024
Kiran Amegadjie, Offensive Tackle, Third Round
It does not matter how good the receivers, running backs, tight ends, or quarterback are, if the big boys up front aren't good enough then it will go to waste. The Bears have had trouble with their offensive line for many years. The Bears wanted to make sure that the unit was solid going forward.
Poles added Ryan Bates, Coleman Shelton, and Matt Pryor to strengthen the unit. However, he felt he needed to add another player to help for years to come.
The Bears have Braxton Jones as their important left tackle. While Jones is an adequate player, Chicago needs more than an adequate left tackle. They need a good to great player to protect Williams' blindside. Because of that, Poles and the Bears went with Kiran Amegadjie in the third round.
At 6-foot-5, 325 pounds with 36-and 1/8-inch arms, Amegadjie has incredible size and strength. Not only that, he has great strength and athleticism. It is rare to have that combination. Add to that his high football intelligence (he did go to Yale) and he could be an anchor for years to come.
Amegadjie has the strength to blow up lanes so the running backs have holes to run through. Additionally, he can handle the pass rushers' bull rush. That was one key area in which Jones has yet to improve. Once Amegadjie anchors down, it is difficult to move him or move past him.
Once training camp begins and the players can use pads and go full speed, Amegadjie could show his worth. He will get to use his massive strength and his football IQ. Jones could be involved in a big fight for his job. If Amegadjie performs well, having jones go to a reserve role gives the Bears a deep offensive line.