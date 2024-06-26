Chicago Bears could have the best set of rookies in the NFL in 2024
Austin Booker, Defensive End, Fifth Round
With all four picks made, everyone thought the Chicago Bears were finished in the draft. Poles, had other plans, though. He and his staff were enamored with defensive end Austin Booker. He was surprised to see him still available in the fifth round so he traded a 2025 fourth-round pick to re-enter the 2024 draft and got his man.
It was a surprising move for the Bears. Yes, they need help at the position. Recently, the pass rush has failed to get to the quarterbacks, finishing at or near the bottom of the sack rankings. Adding Montez Sweat midway through last season certainly helped, but without someone on the other side to protect him it won't be enough.
Another reason this move was surprising was Booker's inexperience. He played in only 18 games in college, with just one of them being a start. Additionally, he has a total of just 505 total snaps in his college career. There were more experienced and lauded players available earlier in the draft the Bears could have selected.
Additionally, there are some available veterans already established in the league who could help resolve the Bears' pass rush woes. Having such an inexperienced player is a risk.
Is it a real risk, however? When you watch Booker's game film he does not look like he is inexperienced. He shows a variety of moves and his athleticism is off the charts. He can beat an offensive lineman with his speed, his agility, or his power. Moreover, he can rush to the outside or inside. He can even take the outside step then spin and get to the quarterback on the inside.
Depending on what Booker does at training camp, the Bears might not need to pick up a veteran. Even if he does, it will add great depth to Chicago's pass rush, strengthening it. Booker could be the steal of the draft as part of a rookie class that could be the best in the NFL.