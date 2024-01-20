Chicago Bears: DJ Moore interested in staying in Chicago permanently
Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore had a great first season with his new team. It was so great that he stated that he wants to stay there permanently.
The Chicago Bears are mulling making a franchise-altering decision for the second straight year. They once again have the top pick of the NFL Draft. Last season, general manager Ryan Poles traded that pick for a haul that will continue to pay off for years.
The Bears swapped first round picks with the Carolina Panthers. In addition, they received a second-round pick in 2023, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, and wide receiver DJ Moore. They turned the 2023 picks into offensive lineman Darnell Wright and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, both of whom had strong rookie seasons. Now, with another #1 pick, the rewards for the Bears could go for even more years.
One of the best parts of that trade was Moore. He ended up having a career season with the Bears in 2023. He had 96 catches for 1,364 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. His receiving yards were the fourth-most in a season in franchise history.
Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore had such a great season that he wants to stay for the rest of his career.
Moore certainly enjoyed his season in Chicago. He enjoyed it so much that he recently said he wanted to stay there for the rest of his career.
"I would like to do at least five years here and then, shoot, maybe retire here. That's always the goal.- DJ Moore
I thought I was going to be in Carolina forever. I was there for five years, and I don't want to be here shorter than that. I'm looking forward to that."
Do the Bears keep Fields or not? Moore has his opinion
The question of what happens with Justin Fields is a big one for the Bears. He has shown flashes of how good he can be. However, has he shown enough to continue in Chicago? Even if Poles isn't convinced, he could still decide to keep him and build a super team. If Fields isn't the guy, the offense can still be so good that someone else could step in and succeed.
Moore has his opinion on the matter. His great season was at least party as a result of his connection with Fields. This duo was fantastic in their first season together. With Fields throwing to him, he averaged 88.7 receiving yards and had 8 touchdowns. In the games that Fields missed, Moore averaged 52.8 receiving yards and had zero touchdowns.
It would not be a surprise, then, that Moore would love to have Fields return. He has strong feelings on Fields and the top two quarterback prospects.
Moore is adamant that neither Williams nor Drake Maye, another top quarterback prospect, are better than Fields. He solidly supports his quarterback.
Another wrinkle in this situation is the possibility of having Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. He is considered the best non-quarterback prospect in the draft. There could be a long list of teams, including the Bears, that want to have him on their roster.
Harrison has connections with both Moore and Fields. He was a freshman during Fields' final season at Ohio State. Despite not playing much they do know each other. With Moore, it runs deeper. Harrison and Moore both grew up together in Philadelphia. They ran on the same track team though went to different high schools.
The thought of having both Harrison and Moore together to help Fields makes Chicago Bears fans salivate. With their abilities it would instantly improve any offense. Additionally, with all the other picks at Poles' disposal if he trades the top pick would also help. Does Poles walk away from this possibility? We will find out soon.