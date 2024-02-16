Chicago Bears: Drafting Caleb Williams would be a huge mistake
There are many who feel that the Chicago Bears should draft Caleb Williams because he is a "generational" talent. He isn't and drafting him would be a mistake.
Williams has a question mark when it comes to his body
For Williams, this NFL Combine will be critical. He is listed as 6-foot-1, 210 pounds. That is small by NFL standards. The average measurement for a quarterback is 6-foot-4, 220 pounds. There are some doubts about his height, though. There are some who feel he is closer to 6 feet tall. That distinction is a big one.
There aren't very many quarterbacks 6 feet or under who have succeeded. Sure, you can bring up Russell Wilson (5-foot-11) or Drew Brees (6 feet), as well as someone from a different era, like Sonny Jurgensen. However, they are the exceptions to the rule.
Williams will definitely have to bulk up a bit to take the punishment NFL defenses put on quarterbacks. If he is shorter than the 6-foot-1 he is listed as, that causes another set of problems.
In today's NFL you see players like Kyler Murray and Bryce Young struggle. They measure 5-foot-10, however. There is also Baker Mayfield. He is 6-foot-1, 215 pounds. He is about WIlliams' size. Mayfield was also the #1 overall pick in the 2018 draft. Like Willians, he is a Heisman Trophy winner.
Mayfield has not played like a #1 pick, though. He has played for four different teams in six seasons. He did have a Pro Bowl season in 2023, though. The Cleveland Browns, who drafted Mayfield in 2018, could not afford to wait for Mayfield to develop. The Bears can't afford to wait for Williams.