Chicago Bears fill holes as Ryan Poles builds a contender for the NFC North title
In our latest Chicago Bears mock draft, general manager Ryan Poles does his best to build a roster that contends for the NFC North title.
The NFL Draft is inching closer. In about three weeks, teams will be adding some of the best prospects to try to build a winning roster. The Chicago Bears have some big decisions to make. With the first overall pick and the ninth overall pick, general manager Ryan Poles has options.
The biggest question of the offseason was what the Bears would do with the top pick. With Justin Fields already on the roster, many thought that Poles would trade the pick in exchange for a huge haul. It is what he did with the top pick in last year's draft and that move resulted in the acquisition of players who could be major players for the team for a number of years.
After Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded Justin Fields, the number one pick is all but guaranteed. However, there are a lot of other picks he makes in our latest mock draft that turns the team into a real contender for the NFC North title.
After Poles traded Fields. it all but guaranteed that the Bears will pick a quarterback with the top pick. Who will that quarterback be? Well, we have a pretty good idea with the way Poles and his staff followed a certain quarterback like puppy dogs in love.
What happens with the other picks, however? Poles came into the draft with just four picks. He traded picks to acquire veterans like Montez Sweat, Keenan Allen, and Ryan Bates. In this mock, though, Poles does more of his wheeling and dealing that we've seen from him in his first two drafts. He picks up an additional two selections and, together with the free agents picked up, builds a much better roster.
Here are the results of our latest Chicago Bears mock draft.