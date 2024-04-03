Chicago Bears fill holes as Ryan Poles builds a contender for the NFC North title
In our latest Chicago Bears mock draft, general manager Ryan Poles does his best to build a roster that contends for the NFC North title.
Round 1, #9 Overall: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
Ok, so after Poles traded Fields it's been all Williams, all day, every day. That is understandable since Poles wants his player to have as many tools at his disposal so he can make people forget the dismal quarterback history with the Chicago Bears.
Many people have the Bears going with Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze. However, there is another big investment Poles made and he needs to make sure that investment pays dividends. As mentioned before, Poles spent a draft pick, a valuable second-round pick, to acquire Sweat. After bringing him to Chicago, Poles then signed him to a four-year, $98 million extension.
We saw how the Green Bay Packers sent multiple bodies to Sweat to slow his path to the quarterback. With no one on the other side to protect him, the Packers offense had no trouble moving the ball and quarterback Jordan Love torched the Bears' defense.
Dallas Turner is probably the most NFL-ready defender in the draft. The teams ahead of the Bears at nine are offense-needy teams so with all the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tackles going, Turner falls to the Bears.
At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Turner has great size for the position. Additionally, he has long arms so he can bat away passes.
Turner is extremely athletic, something Poles covets in his draft picks. He will make teams pay if they send swarms of blockers at Sweat. With his number of moves and his quickness, he will demand attention himself. With his explosiveness off the snap and long strides, he will put a lot of pressure on tackles trying to block him.
Having Turner and Sweat together on the field will give the Bears a dangerous duo. Opposing quarterbacks will have nightmares when they play Chicago. Turner and Sweat can bring back the Monsters of the Midway.