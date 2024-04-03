Chicago Bears fill holes as Ryan Poles builds a contender for the NFC North title
In our latest Chicago Bears mock draft, general manager Ryan Poles does his best to build a roster that contends for the NFC North title.
Round 4, #126 Overall: Theo Johnson, Tight End, Penn State
The Chicago Bears signed Gerald Everett to shore up the tight end unit. He and Cole Kmet will get plenty of work. New offensive coordinator Shane Waldron likes to use a lot of two tight end sets so the duo will be on the field a lot. However, there is a need for a third tight end.
Theo Johnson gives Poles and the Bears another athletic prospect. He scored a 9.93 (out of 10) Relative Athletic Score. When you watch him on film that is very evident. He is another good route-runner for the offense. After years of having trouble in that area, it is nice to see things change in the offense.
Johnson also provides good blocking ability. With Kmet and Everett, Johnson won't have to come in and have to be a big contributor in the passing game. He can come in to help the offensive line with his blocking and could be effective that way.
When he is asked to contribute in the passing game, though, he can certainly help. In addition to his quickness and athleticism, he also has good soft hands to make the catch. Also, he makes the catch away from his body so that makes it more difficult to swat the ball away. He also has a high catch radius.