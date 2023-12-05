Chicago Bears: Final five-game stretch critical for the team, players, and coaches
Now that the Chicago Bears had their bye week, they have an important five-game stretch. A lot of jobs for players and coaches are on the line.
Jaylon Johnson, Cornerback
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson is playing for a new contract. He picked a good time to have the best season of his career. With better players surrounding him, opposing quarterbacks have had to target him more than in the past three seasons. With that happening, Johnson is showing his true worth.
Opposing quarterbacks have completed just 57.4 percent of their passes when targeting him. He has three interceptions, including a pick-six. If he had better hands, however, he could have had at least three more. Additionally, he is among the league leaders in sticking with receivers. He usually allows very little separation.
Johnson is looking to cash in big. However, he and the Bears could not come to an agreement on a new contract. It got so bad that he requested a trade at the deadline. No deal could be made that was desirable for the team, however. Johnson then shut down negotiations for the rest of the season.
As Johnson continues to play well, his price tag keeps going up. If his good play continues through the final five games, the Chicago Bears will be hard-pressed to not to bring him back.