Chicago Bears: Final five-game stretch critical for the team, players, and coaches
Now that the Chicago Bears had their bye week, they have an important five-game stretch. A lot of jobs for players and coaches are on the line.
Darnell Mooney, Wide Receiver
Another player likely playing for another team is wide receiver Darnell Mooney. Mooney is another player who was integral to the Chicago Bears offense. Like Whitehair, though, he is no longer a building block.
Mooney is on track to having 497 receiving yards. That is just four more than last season despite missing five games. He played in only 12 games last season and had 493 yards. This season, after 12 games, he has 351 yards. The offense is moving on without him.
Mooney is in the final season of his rookie contract. Many people feel that the Bears will go big at wide receiver in the draft. They could be in on Ohio State phenom Marvin Harrison Jr. Fans are salivating at the thought of having Harrison Jr on the opposite side of DJ Moore.
The Bears drafted Tyler Scott in the fourth round. Scott is a speedy receiver who made a ton of big plays in college. In fact, his touchdown plays averaged 44.6 yards. In the last few weeks he has received more attention in key situations. They are giving the rookie some high-level snaps, despite Mooney having the experience in those situations.
Whether Mooney plays well or not down the stretch, it looks as if he is on his way out of Chicago.