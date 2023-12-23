Chicago Bears go all-in with insane 2024 free agency haul
Would this be an elite haul for the Chicago Bears?
6. Sign DT Chris Jones
Chris Jones is another player that has really done just about everything he could in the NFL. He's had an exceptional career thus far and has been a part of two Super Bowl teams with the Kansas City Chiefs. He and the Chiefs were not able to agree to a long-term extension last offseason, but they agreed to a revised, one-year deal.
Jones is set to hit the open market in 2024, and I don't think the Chiefs are going to bring him back, as they need to fix their bad WR room. Well, Jones is an elite defensive tackle and someone who can play all along the DL. He's also probably someone who wants to chase the money, and the Chicago Bears can surely afford to offer him a rich deal.
Chris Jones could put the finishing touches on a potentially elite defense in 2024. If you add that with the additions on offense and a promising QB in Caleb Williams, the Bears can be lethal when 2024 kicks off.