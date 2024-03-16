Chicago Bears have loaded up on offense, but is it for Justin Fields?
Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles has done a nice job at rebuilding the roster he inherited, but is this rebuilt offense going to be for Justin Fields? Don't look now, but the Bears offensive personnel is getting quite strong. Just this offseason on offense, the Bears have signed D'Andre Swift and Gerald Everett, and recently traded for Keenan Allen.
They added a huge uprade at center in Coleman Shelton, and already had a stud WR1 in DJ Moore, and top-10 tight end in Cole Kmet, and two good, young tackles in Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright. To Ryan Poles' credit, he has done a solid job at bringing in legitimate talent to fix the offense, and he's also done a similar job to the defense, too.
However, are these upgrades on offense going to be for Justin Fields, or does Poles have another plan in mind? With the Bears holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to the Carolina Panthers, they are in an excellent position to land Caleb Williams, who is clearly the best QB in this year's class and is largely seen as a generational prospect.
As an NFL QB, Justin Fields isn't very good, but there does seem to be a large swath of people who still believe in the passer, who has thrown 30 interceptions in 40 games. The Bears did end the season on a strong note in 2023, so there is reason to believe the team can truly make some progress in 2024.
Their strong finish saw them close out the year with a 5-3 record across their last eight games. Fields was in for seven of those games, and the Bears went 4-3 with him. He tossed just five touchdowns and three interceptions for a poor 82.2 passer rating during that stretch. However, the Bears defense allowed just 17 points per game.
So, it's fair to assume that the defense can build on their improvement to finish the year, but it's not like Justin Fields was playing particularly well. It's fair to wonder if Ryan Poles has already made his mind up about the QB situation. Yes, the additions on offense might help Fields improve a hair, but what the likely scenario is would be Ryan Poles realizing that a rookie QB typically needs a strong supporting cast to ease into the NFL.
And Poles is making sure that is going to be the case, likely for Caleb Williams.