Chicago Bears keys to victory in Week 14 vs Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears are coming out of their bye week hoping to do what they failed to do a few weeks ago- dominate and finish the game a beat the Detroit Lions.
The Chicago Bears spent their bye week healing their bumps and bruises. They also hope that they worked on their game plan enough to finish the last five games of the season strong. That would send them into the offseason with a great feeling of the rebuild being on track.
Their first game after the bye week is a rematch of their Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions. That game was one of the most frustrating ones in a long time. The Bears did everything to win the game except actually winning the game. They want to take advantage of their second chance.
The Bears forced four turnovers, including three interceptions of Jared Goff passes. They also had opportunities to intercept even more passes. The defense also held down the vaunted Lions offense. Detroit had 338 yards but 148 of them came on two late-game drives.
The first time the Chicago Bears played the Lions a late-game collapse cost them a sure victory. They want to change that this time around.
Things were going great for the Bears and it seemed like a victory was at hand -- until the last five minutes. Chicago suffered a collapse and snatched a loss from the jaws of victory.
Now the Bears have a shot at redemption. They did not have to wait long for that redemption. They've only had one game since that loss. The sting of that loss is still strong so they will play as hard as they can to make up for it. They do not want a repeat of that and would love nothing more than to put a dent in Detroit's playoff seeding.
Here are some keys to the game that can give the Chicago Bears a Week 14 victory over the Detroit Lions.