Chicago Bears keys to victory in Week 14 vs Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears are coming out of their bye week hoping to do what they failed to do a few weeks ago- dominate and finish the game a beat the Detroit Lions.
Don't let LaPorta break out
The Lions drafted tight end Sam LaPorta in the second round of this year's draft. He has had a good season, recording 64 catches for 679 yards and 6 touchdowns. He had a huge game last week against the New Orleans Saints making 9 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown.
LaPorta had a quiet game the first time the two teams played. He only had 3 catches for 18 yards. He is from Highland, Illinois so he will likely have a contingent of family and friends coming to the game so he wants to have a big one.
The Bears do not want to give LaPorta any additional momentum. He had a great game last week but Chicago wants to make sure that is all that was -- one great week. They will do what they can to not allow him to have another big game.
It will likely be up to Tremaine Edmunds, Jack Sanborn, and Jaquan Brisker to shadow LaPorta. In their first game, Goff had trouble (until late in the game) finding his receivers. If he has the same trouble early on this week, he will turn to LaPorta for help. The Bears have to make sure that help is not available.