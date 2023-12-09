Chicago Bears keys to victory in Week 14 vs Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears are coming out of their bye week hoping to do what they failed to do a few weeks ago- dominate and finish the game a beat the Detroit Lions.
Did the bye week help the offensive line?
The Chicago Bears' offensive line has again been hit by the injury bug. Every starter has missed games due to injury, and some for other reasons. They were desperate for the bye week to arrive.
It seems that the time off did help the offensive linemen. None of them missed practice or was limited. They are the healthiest they have been all season. In fact, the offensive line may be healthier than it was even at the start of the season.
The Bears will start Braxton Jones, Teven Jenkins, Lucas Patrick, Nate Davis, and Darnell Wright for the third straight game. That will be the first time this season that the Bears start the same group of offensive linemen for three consecutive games. That is critical to help the starting unit gain some cohesion.
The offensive line will have to contend with Lions superstar edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. He was relatively quiet in the first game until he made one of the biggest plays of the game.
After the Lions took the lead with less than two minutes left in the game, the Bears still had a shot to tie the game with a field goal or take the lead with a touchdown. However, Hutchinson blew Wright away and threw him onto Fields, forcing a fumble. The ball went into the end zone and kicked out of bounds for a safety. That sealed the victory for Detroit.
Wright certainly wants to make up for that. However, the entire line wants to play better. Now that they are healthy again, they can do that.