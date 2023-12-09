Chicago Bears keys to victory in Week 14 vs Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears are coming out of their bye week hoping to do what they failed to do a few weeks ago- dominate and finish the game a beat the Detroit Lions.
Can the rushing attack have a big game?
Speaking of getting healthy, the Chicago Bears' running backs are pretty healthy themselves. Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, and D'Onta Foreman will all be available. Throw in Justin Fields, who has killed the Lions with his legs throughout his career, and the Bears could have a big game on the ground.
Chicago has the third-ranked rushing attack in the NFL. With the rushers all healthy, they can attack the Lions defensive line in waves. They can wear down the line with their running. The Bears have a nice mix of running styles. Herbert is the elusive, quick back. Foreman is the battering ram, and Johnson is a combination of the two. Meanwhile, Fields provides the explosiveness and speed. Once he breaks free, no one can catch him.
Fields had 104 yards in the teams' first game. He has 383 rushing yards in his last three games against them. Furthermore, of his five 100+ rushing yard games in his career, three of them are against Detroit. That means that the Lions will try to concentrate on stopping Fields' running. They've been doing that every time the two teams face each other yet still cannot stop him.
The Bears' running game will have an advantage in this game. Alim McNeil, the very good nose tackle, was placed on injured reserve. McNeil did a good job of plugging the middle. With him out, the Bears could gash the middle of the line. Hopefully, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy calls some rushes up the middle to test the line and keep going there if they succeed early.