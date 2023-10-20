Chicago Bears: Keys to a victory in Week 7 vs Las Vegas Raiders
The Chicago Bears battle not only the Las Vegas Raiders but also injuries as they try to be competitive. Here are some keys to a victory.
Mooney needs to be more involved in the offense
The Chicago Bears are happy with new wide receiver DJ Moore. He has been everything as advertised. He has 582 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. When the ball goes his way, he usually makes the play. He has a 76.2 percent catch percentage and averages 18.2 yards per catch.
The problem is that the Bears need another receiver to step up and take some pressure off of Moore. Last week, the Vikings double and triple-teamed Moore. He managed to make five receptions. Minnesota wanted to make sure that he did not have the eight catches, 230 yards, and 3 touchdowns he had in the previous week. With no other receiver having more than two catches, Moore was neutralized.
Darnell Mooney was one of the two players who had those two catches. Tight end Cole Kmet was the other one. However, Kmet only had nine yards. Mooney, though, had 48 yards.
Mooney has to be more involved in the offense. He had almost as many yards as Moore, who had 51. However, he was only targeted three times. He has to be targeted more for the offense to succeed. Mooney has to make the defense pay for paying too much attention to Moore. In order for that to happen, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has to target him more than just three times.