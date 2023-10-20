Chicago Bears: Keys to a victory in Week 7 vs Las Vegas Raiders
The Chicago Bears battle not only the Las Vegas Raiders but also injuries as they try to be competitive. Here are some keys to a victory.
Offensive line needs to overcome injuries
Man, the Chicago Bears offensive line has taken a beating this season. Teven Jenkins went on injured reserve and missed the first four weeks of the season due to a calf injury. Doug Kramer also went on injured reserve.
In Week 2, Braxton Jones, who played in every snap as a rookie in 2022, suffered a neck injury and also went on injured reserve. He still has not gotten off the list. Additionally, Nate Davis (ankle) and Darnell Wright (shoulder) are both dealing with injuries.
Last week the offensive line had a horrible game. It started on the first play when quarterback Justin Fields got sacked. It continued as Fields was pressured all game long. The line gave up five sacks for the game. The linemen have now given up 25 sacks in six games so far, on pace for 71 total.
With all of the injuries the unit is dealing with, they face the daunting task of handling Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. Crosby is one of the top edge rushers in the NFL. He had 12.5 sacks and 89 tackles last season. This season, he is on pace to eclipse both of those totals. He has 5.5 sacks and 35 tackles.
The offensive line has to try to at least slow Crosby down. With the quarterback situation that is bad for the Bears, Crosby can make it a long day on Sunday. If Wright is in the game, Crosby will test him early and often. If Wright cannot play, that could be even better for Crosby.
Chicago's line wants to make up for what happened last week. It will be difficult, and the injuries make matters even worse. Hopefully, they end up having a better show and being instrumental in a Chicago Bears upset win.