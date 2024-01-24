Chicago Bears: Making the case for keeping Justin Fields on the roster
The Chicago Bears' biggest decisions this offseason revolve around one thing -- quarterback Justin Fields. Here are some reasons why they should keep him.
No matter what the Chicago Bears do this offseason, there is one important question that fans and NFL experts alike wonder -- how does it affect their quarterback situation?
The quarterback is the most important position on the team. Sure, football is a team game. Every position on the team is important. However, the quarterback is the one who runs the offense. He and the center have the ball on every snap, but the quarterback is the one who makes plays. He hands the ball off, he throws the ball, and in more and more cases, he runs the ball.
The team has to have the answer at quarterback. Getting it wrong could set the team back years, even if they have solid answers elsewhere. The team gets behind the right quarterback. They will run through walls for him.
There are many who feel that Justin Fields is not the one to lead the Chicago Bears. Here are some reasons why he is him
There are questions about whether Justin Fields is the right guy to lead the Bears back to a winning era. He has shown flashes of brilliance, but he has not been consistent. Some feel that after three seasons enough is enough and the time has come to part ways.
To add to the intrigue, the Bears once again have the #1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Waiting there is USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Some consider him a "generational" talent. Would general manager Ryan Poles and his team walk away from such a talent and bet it all on Fields?
It is a huge question for Poles and his team. Jobs are on the line with this decision. We saw with the interviews for the offensive coordinator how just bringing up a name brought
up opinions from the fans, league experts, and even former players who never even played in Chicago.
Here are reasons why the Chicago Bears should keep Justin Fields going forward.