Chicago Bears Mock Draft 2024: In important draft Poles deftly fills number of holes
This offseason is huge for the Chicago Bears' rebuild. In this mock draft general manager Ryan Poles nearly doubles his pick to fill many holes.
#4 Overall: Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide receiver, Ohio State.
The Bears trade the #1 pick to the Arizona Cardinals for #4, #27, #35, Arizona's 2025 first-round pick, and safety Jalen Thompson.
There are reports that Chicago will not re-sign safety Eddie Jackson. Injuries have caught up with him and he has been unable to stay healthy. Jalen Thompson is a younger version. He should complement Jaquan Brisker. That gives the Bears a young, athletic safety unit.
With the fourth pick, the Bears pick up Marvin Harrison. It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Bears and Harrison hook up. With Fields now entrenched as the quarterback, he needs weapons. Having Harrison and DJ Moore, who both know each other from their youths, gives Fields a dynamic duo to target.
Harrison has the size, speed, and athleticism. Additionally, he explodes off the snap and is a physical receiver. He will wear down defenders. His strength is off the charts. He also has great body control to fight for the ball and make the catch. HIs catch radius is huge.
Bears fans will salivate having Harrison and Moore on the field together. They will go far in helping Fields improve. There will be big plays made.