Chicago Bears Mock Draft 2024: In important draft Poles deftly fills number of holes
This offseason is huge for the Chicago Bears' rebuild. In this mock draft general manager Ryan Poles nearly doubles his pick to fill many holes.
#27 Overall: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center, Oregon.
The Bears help Fields again as they shore up the offensive line. In 2023, they had Lucas Patrick and Cody Whitehair at center. Both of them struggled and now both are likely out of Chicago in 2024.
At 6-foot-3, 335 pounds, Jackson Powers-Johnson has a broad, barrel-chested frame. Despite his size, he is very athletic. He also has great power when meeting defenders. He has great initial quickness off the snap. His loose hips allow him to explode from his stance in pass protection and get into the second level when needed. When he gets there, he can destroy the smaller linebackers. He uses his powerful shoulders and strong hands to jolt them and knock them off-balance.
One of the frustrating aspects of the Bears' offensive line is how the linemen at times get pushed around. Powers-Johnson helps change that. He plays hard and wants to bury defensive linemen. He has some nastiness in him and defenders know they are in for a long game when they face him.