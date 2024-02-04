Chicago Bears Mock Draft 2024: In important draft Poles deftly fills number of holes
This offseason is huge for the Chicago Bears' rebuild. In this mock draft general manager Ryan Poles nearly doubles his pick to fill many holes.
#122 Overall: Tyler Davis, Defensive Tackle, Clemson
In 2023, rookie Gervon Dexter had an impressive rookie season. Justin Jones was starting at the three-technique. He is a free agent now and with Dexter playing so well, Jones could be expendable. A need for depth then arises.
Tyler Davis is 6-foot-2 and weighs 300 pounds. He was named All-ACC all four years he played and was an All-American second team in 2022. For the past two seasons he was a team captain.
Davis has a great combination of strength and athleticsim. He is a disruptive force who can move the blocker back into the quarterback's face and wreak havoc. He has heavy hands and a quick first step. His motor runs high and he plays hard on every snap. He would provide great depth on the defensive line.
#128 Overall: Tommy Eichenberg, Linebacker, Ohio State
Poles pulls another trade. He trades pick #110 to the Buffalo Bills for picks #128, #158, and #205. That gives the Bears two extra picks. With the first one, they pick up Tommy Eichenberg to provide depth at linebacker.
EIchenberg burst onto the scene in 2022 when he registered 120 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 2,5 sacks, an interception and 3 passes defended. He stands in at 6-foot-3 and weighs 235 pounds. He explodes through gaps and has good speed to close ground in pursuit. The Bears add another player with a high motor who plays hard from snap to whistle.