Chicago Bears Mock Draft 2024: In important draft Poles deftly fills number of holes
This offseason is huge for the Chicago Bears' rebuild. In this mock draft general manager Ryan Poles nearly doubles his pick to fill many holes.
#196 Overall: Decorian Patterson, Cornerback, Central Florida
The Chicago Bears have drafted a cornerback in each of the last five drafts. With Decorian Patterson it makes six straight. Patterson started his college career at Middle Tennessee State but then transferred ti Central Florida.
Patterson has great instincts and does a good job of locking down receivers on the boundary. However, he could also play the slot. Also, he is a big ball of fire. His teammates feed off his energy. He has good recovery speed and rarely gives up big plays.
Patterson gives the defense some flexibility. He moved around from cornerback to safety. The Bears could move him around and use different schemes.
#205 Overall: Jalyx Hunt, Edge Rusher, Houston Christian
With the final pick of the draft Poles goes back to edge rusher. At this late of the draft, it is a matter of taking a flyer on a player who could work to make the team and contribute. There could be some nice surprises in the late rounds. Jalyx Hunter is a player who can be that pleasant surprise.
Hunt is still raw to the position but he has shown good pass rushing instincts. At 6-ffot-4 and 240 pounds, he has good size and length. He is gifted athletcially. He was a wide receiver and cornerback in high school. When he started his college career it was at Cornell. There he played safety. Then he transferred to Houston Christian where he again moved, this time to defensive end.
While he still needs some polish, Hunt has demonstrated some impressive tools that show he could eventually be a consistent contributor.