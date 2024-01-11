Chicago Bears Mock Draft 2024: Team racks up drafts picks to strengthen the roster
In this Chicago Bears mock draft, Ryan Poles wheels and deals to acquire more picks and spread the help around.
Bears trade the top overall pick to the New England Patriots for picks #3. #34. #68, as well as 2025 first and second-round picks
Poles made a legendary trade in 2023 for the top pick in the draft. He acquired a boatload of picks and DJ Moore. It will go down in history as one of the most lopsided trades in NFL history. In this mock, he does it again. He only goes down two slots so he could still draft the player with the most talent in the draft.
#3 Overall pick: Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State
This is the player the vast majority of fans and draft experts feel is the best prospect in this draft. There are many people who are not convinced that Fields is the guy to lead the Chicago Bears offense.
Drafting Harrison would give Chicago two dynamic receivers. Teaming Harrison and Moore together would give Fields one of the best wide receiver duos in the league. The offense would have to be a more wide-open and aggressive one. Either receiver can extend the defense or take an underneath pass to the house. Throw in Tyler Scott and the Bears have speed to burn for Fields.