Chicago Bears Mock Draft 2024: Team racks up drafts picks to strengthen the roster
In this Chicago Bears mock draft, Ryan Poles wheels and deals to acquire more picks and spread the help around.
#44 Overall: Tyler Nubin, Safety, Minnesota
Another decision to be made centers around safety Eddie Jackson. At his prime, he was an incredible ball hawk. He always found his way to the ball. The last few seasons, however, his body has started to break down. The Bears can put the $12.56 million cap space addition to help in other areas.
Tyler Nubin out of Minnesota is a similar player to Jackson. He could be the best safety in the draft. He played with some terrific defensive backs in Antoine Winfield Jr, Benjamin St. Juste, and Terell Smith. However, his play showed that he could be the best of them.
In his time at Minnesota, Nubin had 13 interceptions and 11 passes defended. Like Jackson, he consistently found himself around the ball. He is an explosive closer who can provide great support or fill the passing lanes. His ability to process a play is at an elite level and has excellent instincts and feel.
Unlike Jackson, Nubin is a willing tackler in run support. He has the strength to make solo tackles. He plays angry and likes hitting. His play fits perfectly with the Monsters of the Midway defensive persona.
#68 Overall: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
The Bears pick up another target for Fields. If the team was unsure about Fields before this draft, they will definitely know after. Here they go after Roman Wilson. He adds more speed to the receivers corps. Speed kills and Chicago wants to have plenty of it.
In addition to his defense-stretching speed, Wilson has a lot of toughness. He has strong hands so he can be depended on to make contested catches. He will be effective in helping move the chains. He measures in at 6 feet and weighs 192 pounds. He plays bigger than that, though. He will fight with defenders and win a lot of battles.
#75 Overall: Ruke Orhorhoro, Defensive Tackle, Clemson
The Bears go with the defensive line again with this pick. They got a great pickup with Gervon Dexter in last year's draft. They also had a good pick with Zacch Pickens. They go with added depth with Ruke Orhorhoro.
The Bears can get a steal with Orhorhoro. He did not start playing football until his junior year in high school. While he is still inexperienced, he shows that he has incredible talent. In his three years at Clemson he recorded 84 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and nine pass deflections.
Orhorhoro is athletic and explosive off the snap. He has great lateral movement. That helps him line up and play in different alignments, from zero to 5-technique. That adds a lot of versatility to the defensive line.
The Bears already had a nice jump in production from the defensive tackle. They could be even more great with Orhorhoro.