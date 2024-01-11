Chicago Bears Mock Draft 2024: Team racks up drafts picks to strengthen the roster
In this Chicago Bears mock draft, Ryan Poles wheels and deals to acquire more picks and spread the help around.
#106 Overall: Jaheim Bell, Tight End, Florida State
The Bears once again got good production out of Cole Kmet as the TE1. He received 90 targets. Behind him, however, the other two tight ends received a total of 22 targets combined. Hopefully, a new offensive coordinator fixes that.
Marcedes Lewis was the TE3. He is as old as dirt and 2023 was likely his farewell season. With that, the Bears will need another tight end.
With a more modern offense, the Bears could use a tight end who fits that type of offense. That is Jaheim Bell. He can line up as an in-line tight end, the slot, or even take handoffs from the backfield. He got to showcase his athleticism by doing all of that at Florida State.
Bell is more of a receiving tight end. He does best lining up at the slot where he can use his explosiveness. Combine that with his lateral movement and quickness, he can be effective running the ball after the catch.
A modern offense needs modern players. Bell could be that modern tight end and complement Kmet well.
#121 Overall: Delmar Glaze, OT, Maryland
The Chicago Bears add depth to the offensive line by selecting Delmar Glaze. At Maryland he played both left and right tackle. In 2023 he played every game at left tackle. He anchored a Maryland offensive line that helped the Terps rank third in offense.
The Bears will be in transition on the offensive line. Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick, and others won't return. Glaze can come in and become a swing tackle.
Bears trade the #137 pick to the Buffalo Bills for #147 and 2025 sixth round pick
#147 Overall: Zy Alexander, Cornerback, LSU
The Chicago Bears have been adding cornerbacks in every draft since 2019. You can never have too much cornerback help. A lot of those picks were in the second round, and those picks have hit. Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, and Tyrique Stevenson are all starters now. Johnson is a free agent but is expected to sign a mega deal with the Bears.
Zy Alexander comes from LSU, aka DBU. A lot of talented defensive backs came from LSU. He measures in at 6-foot-3 and weighs 190 pounds. He can fight with the receiver for the ball. Additionally, he has good speed and quickness to keep up with speedy receivers. He could add quality depth to the cornerbacks unit.