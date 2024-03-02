Chicago Bears Mock Draft: Justin Fields or bust?
Will the Chicago Bears stick with Justin Fields?
34th Overall Pick (via NE): T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
It's not that realistic that the Bears could use all of their top picks on offense, right? Well, with the 34th pick that they got from the New England Patriots, they continue to beef up the defensive line and draft T'Vondre Sweat, who is 6'4" and nearly 350 pounds. Sweat is going to give the Bears a huge boost along the defensive line and would create a ton of havoc with 2023 NFL trade deadline acquisition, Montez Sweat.
38th Overall Pick (via TEN): Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
The Bears did release long-time safety Eddie Jackson earlier this offseason, so adding some young talent at the position makes some sense to me. Nubin is an all-around prospect who seems to be more of a smart football player than someone who relies more on instincts and athleticism.
42nd Overall Pick (via MIN): Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Olu Fashanu, Brock Bowers, Troy Franklin. The Chicago Bears continue to knock this 2024 NFL Draft out of the park. Franklin brings a legitimate speed threat to an already fast offense. Don't look now, but not only would the Bears have one of the best young cores in the NFL on offense, but this could end up being one of the most explosive offenses in the entire NFL.