Chicago Bears Mock Draft: Playoffs on the horizon in 2024
The Chicago Bears ace this 2024 NFL Mock Draft and inch closer to the NFL playoffs.
46th Overall: Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia
Enjoying the ripple effects of trading down lands the Bears with the 46th overall pick. With that pick, the Bears get their center of the future in Zach Frazier out of West Virginia. With Chicago cutting ties with Cody Whitehair and simply needing some reinforcements along the interior of the offensive line, targeting a stud iOL prospect makes a load of sense.
Building around Caleb Williams is clearly a priority for the re-tooling Bears.
77th Overall: Calen Bullock, S, USC
And now, Chicago looks to improve their defense with Calen Bullock from USC. Bullock is a long, rangy player with nine interceptions and 15 passes defended over his collegiate career at USC.
110th Overall: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
Marshawn Kneeland seems to be rising up the draft boards a bit, and the Bears are somehow still able to draft him with the 110th overall pick. Out of Wester Michigan, Kneeland, 28 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks over 37 games at Western Michigan. The Bears could definitely stand to benefit from some added talent along their defensive front.