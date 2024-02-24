Chicago Bears Mock Draft: Playoffs on the horizon in 2024
The Chicago Bears ace this 2024 NFL Mock Draft and inch closer to the NFL playoffs.
123rd Overall: Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
Javon Solomon's college production is insane. Over his last 40 collegiate games, he's racked up 42.5 tackles for loss and 31.5 sacks. The Bears double-down on their defensive front and take a chance on Solomon, a player with a ton of experience and production.
142nd Overall: Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State
Why not see if you can find a diamond in the rough? With late-round picks, teams are usually just hoping they can turn into a quality depth piece. Dallin Holker from Colorado State caught 64 passes for 767 yards and six touchdowns in 2023.
221st Overall: Jason Bean, QB, Kansas
I guess you never really know at this point with the late-round QBs. Brock Purdy has gone from Mr. Irrelevant to one of the best starters in the NFL, and the Bears will hope that perhaps Jason Bean can become the next Purdy.
235th Overall: Carson Steele, RB, UCLA
The Chicago Bears still may want to prioritize the run in 2024. Carson Steele from UCLA averaged over five yards per carry across 648 rushing attempts while in college.
So, will this Chicago Bears mock draft fuel playoff talks for the team in 2024?