Chicago Bears mock draft: Poles stays true to his word and builds complete team
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles stays true to his rebuild vision and builds a complete roster in the final mock draft of the season.
Round 1, #1 Overall: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
This pick is almost anti-climatic. Once Poles traded Fields for a bag of footballs the pick of Caleb Williams was all but official. Now the Bears can officially proclaim that a new era is at hand. Never mind that Williams will be quarterback number 2,662,548,662 to try and be the franchise quarterback the team has wanted for over a century. Poles hopes that Williams will break that bad narrative.
Williams has an incredible knack for making plays when the original call breaks down. He can move around the pocket to extend the play. He always keeps his eyes downfield and even when he is scrambling he can find the open receiver. Throwing downfield is easy for him as he has great arm talent and can throw from any angle.
Williams has good accuracy at all three levels of throws. When needed he can put great touch placement on the pass. He can also throw well on the run. Additionally, he processes the play quickly and makes good decisions on the fly.
Williams usually does well in key situations. In the red zone, he has a ridiculous 46:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. This is an area that the Chicago Bears offense struggled with in recent years. In Chicago, Williams will have DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet, Gerald Everett, D'Andre' Swift, and Roschon Johnson to pick from so his success could continue at the pro level.
With Poles' additions and Williams' abilities, this offense could be a scoring machine in 2024.