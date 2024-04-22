Chicago Bears mock draft: Poles stays true to his word and builds complete team
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles stays true to his rebuild vision and builds a complete roster in the final mock draft of the season.
Trade: The Bears trade the ninth overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts in return for picks number 15 and 46.
Round 1, #15 Overall: Jared Verse, Edge, FSU
As mentioned earlier, Poles did not just put a huge investment in Williams alone. He invested $98 million in defensive end Montez Sweat. Furthermore, he also gave up a second-round pick to acquire him in the first place. Now he has to make sure that Sweat is protected as much as Williams.
We saw a preview of what is to come for Sweat. In the 2023 regular season finale, the hated Green Bay Packers neutralized Sweat. They had absolutely no concern that anyone on the other side of Sweat could do anything to hurt them. As a result, they sent as many bodies to Sweat to slow him down. It worked and Packers quarterback Jordan Love just torched the Chicago Bears secondary.
Jared Verse could change all of that. He has the ability to make big plays and requires attention from blockers. He is super athletic with a high motor. Additionally, he has the mean demeanor needed to fight in the trenches. He is explosive off the snap and in his upfield burst.
Verse diagnoses a play quickly and has elite hand movement that helps him shed blocks easily. He uses his incredible explosiveness and speed to create power in his bull rush. Also, his instincts give him a GPS-level ability to find the pocket. He has multiple moves to get to his target.
Verse is the perfect complement to Sweat. The two can work together to wreak havoc on opposing offenses. The defense was strong last season. With these bookend edge rushers, though, the unit could be top-five in 2024.