Chicago Bears mock draft: Poles stays true to his word and builds complete team
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles stays true to his rebuild vision and builds a complete roster in the final mock draft of the season.
Trade: The Bears pull off another trade here. They receive picks number 52 and 83. The Los Angeles Rams receive picks number 46 and 122.
Round 2, #52 Overall: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
At 6-foot-1, 221 pounds, Xavier Legette is a big-bodied receiver who can punish defensive backs. He has great body control and can make contested catches. He uses his body well to shield the defensive back from the ball.
Legette also has great speed for his size. That makes him dangerous once the ball goes up. He can catch the ball, even when contested, and then run away from the defense when he does. He is a big-play threat anytime the quarterback targets him. That gives the Bears three big-play wide receivers on the field.
Legette also uses his body to block as well. He has the strength and technique to block downfield, opening up space for the ball carrier. The Bears had a good blocker in Equanimeous St. Brown, but he left for the New Orleans Saints. Legette would help in that area now.
With Moore and Allen, Legette would not have to come in and try to carry the load. He could be an excellent WR3 to begin. However, there is a question as to whether Allen, who is 32 this season, returns after 2024. Legette has the ability to take over and be a great replacement. He and Williams can grow and develop together.