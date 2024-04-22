Chicago Bears mock draft: Poles stays true to his word and builds complete team
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles stays true to his rebuild vision and builds a complete roster in the final mock draft of the season.
Round 3, #83 Overall: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
Poles finishes the draft by getting more protection for Williams. He picks up Kiran Amegadjie to strengthen the tackle position. Poles has picked up a few local kids and Kiran Amegadjie is from Hinsdale. The offensive tackle spot is deep in this class. Amegadjie is one who does not get the attention he deserves.
Whenever you watch his tape, you see Amegadjie dominate. He is 6-foot-5, 323 pounds. He has experience at both left and right tackles. Additionally, he has some experience at guard. When playing tackle, he did not give up a sack. He would be a great addition for depth.
Even at his size, Amegadjie is very athletic. His footwork is nimble, and he has quick vertical movement. His first step off the snap is elite. He has excellent length. His arms measure at 36 1/8 inches and has an 85.5-inch wingspan. Once he gets his hands inside the defenders chest he will keep him at bay and control him.
Amegadjie has great strength. He can anchor down and keep the defender from getting past him. He can handle most bull rushes as well. In run blocking, he just blows up defenders and moves them aside quickly. He is a mauler and looks to bury whoever is in front of him. He has great recognition and reacts quickly to delayed blitzes. He has a good feel for what the rusher wants to do.
Amegadjie can compete with Braxton Jones for a starting job. He will eventually become a starter and that could happen sooner rather than later. He has the skills to be a quality starter. Poles is a believer in competition breeding quality. Jones and Amegadjie could fight it out for the starting left tackle job. Whoever loses the battle will be the backup. That makes the Chicago Bears a winner no matter what happens.