Chicago Bears Mock Draft: Ryan Poles lands the two best prospects in round one
Can the Chicago Bears pull this off in the 2024 NFL Draft?
125th Overall Pick - Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU
The Bears remaining pick after trading their 75th overall pick was just going to be pick 122, so I had to accept a slight trade-down offer to recoup some capital. With that, I was able to get picks 125 and 177 for pick 122, and Mekhi Wingo is the selection here, a talented defensive tackle from LSU. The Bears roster is nearly complete with Williams and Harrison Jr in the picture, but some more talent on the DL is probably their most urgent remaining need.
184th Overall Pick - Hunter Nourzad, OC, Penn State
I accepted another trade-down offer, and this one was from the Miami Dolphins. Here is what I gave up to move down from 177 to 184:
The sixth-round pick that the Bears sent to the Dolphins originally belonged to them, so Miami just gets it back. Chicago decides to add to their interior offensive line with the selection of Hunter Nourzad from Penn State. The Bears signed Coleman Shelton at center this offseason, and he's currently in line to start for them, but it can't hurt to bring in a late-round prospect at the position.
241st Overall Pick - Sundiata Anderson, EDGE, Grambling State
With a pick in the bottom of the seventh round, the Bears will simply hope that Sundiata Anderson can contribute as a depth piece along the defensive front. Ryan Poles had no choice but to collect more picks as he had to give up a bit to move back into the top five. But with them being able to get Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr, I don't think anyone is complaining.