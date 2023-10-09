Chicago Bears: Offensive success reignites some hope for the future
Could it be that the Chicago Bears are finally putting it together offensively? Their explosion in the past two games reignites hope for the future.
The Chicago Bears have been an offensive juggernaut in the past two games. In Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, they amassed 28 points and 451 total yards of offense. In Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, those numbers were even higher -- 40 points and 471 yards of offense. That is a total of 68 points and 922 yards. To put that into perspective, they had 47 points and 750 yards in the first three games combined.
Fans and critics alike wondered where all this offense has been. Coming out of the gate this season, the Bears looked worse than it did last season, despite an infusion of offensive talent during the offseason. Without seeing any improvement, the fan base went past grumbling to outright anger. They were already booing at the first game of the season, and by Week 4's collapse they called for everyone's head to roll.
Despite losing in heartbreaking fashion in Week 4, it seemed that something clicked in the offense. On their way to a 28-7 third-quarter lead, Fields could nearly do no wrong. He was hitting on all cylinders. Of course, the critics claimed that it was against a weak Broncos defense and even then, they eventually reverted back to their struggles late in the game.
Then they went up against a Washington defensive front that was considered one of the top in the NFL. The offense had another big outing. In addition to Fields getting back-to-back four touchdown games, wide receiver DJ Moore finally broke out. After making 8 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in Week 4, he had a career game in Week 5. He had 8 catches for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had another one taken away when the officials ruled him out on a play but the replay showed he was actually in-bounds. For the season, he now ranks fifth in receiving yards with 531. He is tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns with 5.
With the Chicago Bears' offensive explosion, some fans had their hopes revived.
No, this still is not a team that will compete for the playoffs. Additionally, while it is nice to see the Bears win a game (and hopefully they win a few more), wins and losses still aren't a priority. The development of Fields and the other young players is the most important matter this season. If they show that they are the future of the team, then having two first-round picks and six picks in the first four rounds will help the rebuild develop even more.
There is still plenty to do to improve the offense. Just in the game against the Commanders, besides Moore and tight end Cole Kmet, there was not much happening from other players. Moore and Kmet accounted for 13 of the 15 completions by Fields. Darnell Mooney, who is Fields' best friend on the team, could not connect with Fields. He was targeted four times but had zero catches.
Additionally, there were some adjustments that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy failed to make. Washington's defense was much more aggressive in the second half and did a good job of keeping Chicago's offense at bay after crushing the defense in the first half. It is disconcerting that Getsy is taking so long to make adjustments not only in game situations but during the season. Remember, the Bears offense struggled last season as well. It was not until Week 7 that the unit started to explode.
Of course, two weeks is not enough to erase all the negatives. However, it could be a breakthrough for the team. Hopefully we can see the offense be more consistent. Seeing an explosion is nice, but that is something that is not sustainable. Having an offense that can move the ball consistently and score points is what fans want to see. Let's see if the last two games are a sign that the Chicago Bears are developing a good, modern offense.